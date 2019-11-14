What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Motif Bio plc (LON:MTFB) Stock?

If you want to know who really controls Motif Bio plc (LON:MTFB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of UK£2.3m, Motif Bio is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MTFB.

View our latest analysis for Motif Bio

AIM:MTFB Ownership Summary, November 14th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Motif Bio?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Motif Bio does have institutional investors; and they hold 49% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Motif Bio's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

AIM:MTFB Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Motif Bio. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Motif Bio

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Motif Bio plc in their own names. It has a market capitalization of just UK£2.3m, and the board has only UK£4.2k worth of shares in their own names. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.