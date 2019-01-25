What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Nanosonics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$969m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NAN.

View our latest analysis for Nanosonics

ASX:NAN Ownership Summary January 25th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nanosonics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 27% of Nanosonics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Nanosonics’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

ASX:NAN Income Statement Export January 25th 19 More

Nanosonics is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Nanosonics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.