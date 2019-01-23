What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most NNK Group Limited (HKG:3773) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of NNK Group Limited (HKG:3773) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.
NNK Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$187m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don’t own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 3773.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NNK Group?
We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.
There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. NNK Group might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in NNK Group. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of NNK Group
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
It seems that insiders own more than half the NNK Group Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a HK$135m stake in this HK$187m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 28% stake in 3773. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
