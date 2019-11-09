What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Novotek AB (STO:NTEK B) Stock?

If you want to know who really controls Novotek AB (STO:NTEK B), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of kr361m, Novotek is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NTEK B.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Novotek?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Novotek already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 15% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Novotek's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Novotek. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Novotek

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.