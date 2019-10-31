What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Osirium Technologies is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of UK£7.3m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about OSI.

AIM:OSI Ownership Summary, October 31st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Osirium Technologies?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Osirium Technologies already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 37% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Osirium Technologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

AIM:OSI Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Osirium Technologies. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Osirium Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.