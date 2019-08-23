What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (CVE:PEMC) Stock?

If you want to know who really controls Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (CVE:PEMC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Pacific Empire Minerals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$2.1m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about PEMC.

View our latest analysis for Pacific Empire Minerals

TSXV:PEMC Ownership Summary, August 23rd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pacific Empire Minerals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Pacific Empire Minerals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 9.3% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pacific Empire Minerals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

TSXV:PEMC Income Statement, August 23rd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Pacific Empire Minerals. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Pacific Empire Minerals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.