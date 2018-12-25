What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (TSE:PONY) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (TSE:PONY) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of CA$216m, Painted Pony Energy is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about PONY.

Check out our latest analysis for Painted Pony Energy

TSX:PONY Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Painted Pony Energy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 24% of Painted Pony Energy. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Painted Pony Energy’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:PONY Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

Painted Pony Energy is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Painted Pony Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Painted Pony Energy Ltd.. In their own names, insiders own CA$4.0m worth of stock in the CA$216m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though I generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.