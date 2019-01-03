What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Parenteral Drugs (India) Limited (NSE:PARENTLD) Stock?

If you want to know who really controls Parenteral Drugs (India) Limited (NSE:PARENTLD), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Parenteral Drugs (India) is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹264m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about PARENTLD.

NSEI:PARENTLD Ownership Summary January 3rd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Parenteral Drugs (India)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of Parenteral Drugs (India) is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it’s the future that counts most.

NSEI:PARENTLD Income Statement Export January 3rd 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Parenteral Drugs (India). As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Parenteral Drugs (India)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.