What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Podium Minerals Limited (ASX:POD) Stock?

If you want to know who really controls Podium Minerals Limited (ASX:POD), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Podium Minerals is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$5.4m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about POD.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Podium Minerals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Podium Minerals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 12% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Podium Minerals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Podium Minerals. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Podium Minerals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.