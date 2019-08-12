What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Stock?

Every investor in Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Rogers Communications is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of CA$35b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about RCI.B.

TSX:RCI.B Ownership Summary, August 12th 2019

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rogers Communications?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Rogers Communications does have institutional investors; and they hold 47% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Rogers Communications's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

TSX:RCI.B Income Statement, August 12th 2019

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Rogers Communications. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Rogers Communications

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.