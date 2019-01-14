What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Schweiter Technologies AG (VTX:SWTQ) Stock?

The big shareholder groups in Schweiter Technologies AG (VTX:SWTQ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Schweiter Technologies isn’t enormous, but it’s not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of CHF1.3b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SWTQ.

SWX:SWTQ Ownership Summary January 14th 19

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Schweiter Technologies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Schweiter Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold 37% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Schweiter Technologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SWX:SWTQ Income Statement Export January 14th 19

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Schweiter Technologies. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Schweiter Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.