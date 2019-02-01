What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Shanshan Brand Management Co., Ltd. (HKG:1749) Stock?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

The big shareholder groups in Shanshan Brand Management Co., Ltd. (HKG:1749) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Shanshan Brand Management is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$184m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1749.

See our latest analysis for Shanshan Brand Management

SEHK:1749 Ownership Summary February 1st 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shanshan Brand Management?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Shanshan Brand Management might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:1749 Income Statement Export February 1st 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Shanshan Brand Management. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Shanshan Brand Management

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.