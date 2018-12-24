What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Shinvest Holding Ltd. (SGX:BJW) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of Shinvest Holding Ltd. (SGX:BJW) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Shinvest Holding is a smaller company with a market capitalization of S$24m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BJW.

SGX:BJW Ownership Summary December 24th 18 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Shinvest Holding?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Shinvest Holding’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

SGX:BJW Income Statement Export December 24th 18 More

Shinvest Holding is not owned by hedge funds. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Shinvest Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Shinvest Holding Ltd. stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own S$14m worth of shares in the S$24m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them.