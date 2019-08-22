What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Skarb Exploration Corp. (CNSX:SKRB) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of Skarb Exploration Corp. (CNSX:SKRB) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

With a market capitalization of CA$1.7m, Skarb Exploration is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SKRB.

See our latest analysis for Skarb Exploration

CNSX:SKRB Ownership Summary, August 22nd 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Skarb Exploration?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Skarb Exploration's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

CNSX:SKRB Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Skarb Exploration. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Skarb Exploration

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.