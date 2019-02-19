What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Sterling Tools Limited (NSE:STERTOOLS) Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!
A look at the shareholders of Sterling Tools Limited (NSE:STERTOOLS) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’
With a market capitalization of ₹9.4b, Sterling Tools is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about STERTOOLS.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sterling Tools?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
Sterling Tools already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 7.6% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sterling Tools, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Sterling Tools. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.
Insider Ownership Of Sterling Tools
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Sterling Tools Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of ₹9.4b, that means they have ₹7.3b worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 10% stake in STERTOOLS. While this group can’t necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 5.0%, of the STERTOOLS stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it’s hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.
