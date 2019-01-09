What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (HKG:2012) Stock?

Every investor in Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. (HKG:2012) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of HK$969m, Sunshine Oilsands is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 2012.

View our latest analysis for Sunshine Oilsands

SEHK:2012 Ownership Summary January 9th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sunshine Oilsands?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own under 5% of Sunshine Oilsands, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it’s clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

SEHK:2012 Income Statement Export January 9th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Sunshine Oilsands. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Sunshine Oilsands

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.