What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most SYZYGY AG (ETR:SYZ) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of SYZYGY AG (ETR:SYZ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

SYZYGY is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €116m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SYZ.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SYZYGY?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that SYZYGY does have institutional investors; and they hold 17% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SYZYGY, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SYZYGY is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of SYZYGY

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that SYZYGY AG insiders own under 1% of the company. It appears that the board holds about €173k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of €116m. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.