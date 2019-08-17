What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Telia Company AB (publ) (STO:TELIA) Stock?

If you want to know who really controls Telia Company AB (publ) (STO:TELIA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of kr171b, Telia Company is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about TELIA.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Telia Company?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Telia Company does have institutional investors; and they hold 28% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Telia Company's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Telia Company. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Telia Company

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that Telia Company AB (publ) insiders own under 1% of the company. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own kr78m worth of shares. In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.