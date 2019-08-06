What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Vishnu Chemicals Limited (NSE:VISHNU) Stock?

The big shareholder groups in Vishnu Chemicals Limited (NSE:VISHNU) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Vishnu Chemicals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹1.2b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about VISHNU.

NSEI:VISHNU Ownership Summary, August 6th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vishnu Chemicals?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Vishnu Chemicals's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

NSEI:VISHNU Income Statement, August 6th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Vishnu Chemicals. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Vishnu Chemicals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.