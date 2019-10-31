What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most WPP AUNZ Limited (ASX:WPP) Stock?

A look at the shareholders of WPP AUNZ Limited (ASX:WPP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of AU$434m, WPP AUNZ is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about WPP.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About WPP AUNZ?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that WPP AUNZ does have institutional investors; and they hold 14% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at WPP AUNZ's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in WPP AUNZ. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of WPP AUNZ

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of WPP AUNZ Limited. It seems the board members have no more than AU$1.1m worth of shares in the AU$434m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.