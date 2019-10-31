What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. (HKG:1902) Stock?

Every investor in Yincheng International Holding Co., Ltd. (HKG:1902) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Yincheng International Holding is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$3.4b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1902.

View our latest analysis for Yincheng International Holding

SEHK:1902 Ownership Summary, October 31st 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yincheng International Holding?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Yincheng International Holding might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:1902 Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

Yincheng International Holding is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Yincheng International Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.