What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In 10x Genomics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$5.5b, 10x Genomics is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 10x Genomics.

See our latest analysis for 10x Genomics

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About 10x Genomics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

10x Genomics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see 10x Genomics' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in 10x Genomics. The company's largest shareholder is FMR LLC, with ownership of 9.0%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.1% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that Serge Saxonov, the CEO has 3.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of 10x Genomics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in 10x Genomics, Inc.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$503m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over 10x Genomics. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that 10x Genomics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft stock carries risk from Windows slowdown, analyst warns

    Analysts are generally positive on Microsoft Corp.'s stock , but Guggenheim analyst John DiFucci just became one of only three analysts tracked by FactSet to set a neutral rating on the shares. The other 43 analysts surveyed by FactSet who cover Microsof rate the name at the equivalent of buy. DiFucci anticipates continued "hyper growth rates" for Microsoft's Azure cloud-computing business, but he's more worried about the near-term landscape for the company's Windows business. "Despite evidence

  • What You Need To Know About vTv Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VTVT) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of vTv Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:VTVT ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large...

  • Royal Investing: 3 High Yield Dividend Aristocrats

    Where can you find extremely high-quality dividend stocks with high yields? Starting with this list of Dividend Aristocrats and narrowing it down to the higher-yielding ones can produce truly great dividend stocks. Below, we'll take a look at the three highest yielding Dividend Aristocrats now.

  • Tesla Readies a 3-for-1 Stock Split for Aug. 24

    Tesla has given investors something to look forward to this coming week: a three-for-one stock split. As of the close of trading on Aug. 24, Tesla shareholders will get a “dividend” of two extra shares. The next day, Tesla stock will start trading at the new price—a third of what it used to be.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Many semiconductor stocks slumped this year as investors fretted over concerns about slowing sales of PCs and smartphones, the potential overproduction of chips in response to the global chip shortage, and more conservative enterprise spending in a tougher macro environment. As a result, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector index has declined about 24% this year as the S&P 500 retreated just 12%.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 2 Stocks for at Least 40% Upside; Here’s Why

    Inflation has been making headlines all year, and rightly so; it’s at 40-year high levels, driven by sharp increases in the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels. But oil and its various refined products have come down in recent weeks, and so – the July inflation numbers weren’t as bad as had been feared. The overall year-over-year price increase for the month came to 8.5%, still awful, but less than the 8.7% economists had been predicting. Markets these days are rallying in response. Whether this

  • How can I generate some steady income in this volatile market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.5% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Bally's Near Closing on Major Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino

    With so much going on with Bally's, the deal, which was first announced over a year ago, has almost become an afterthought.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 82% That's Soaring This Month -- and There's Still Time to Buy

    This artificial-intelligence-driven insurer has quadrupled the return of the Nasdaq 100 in the past month.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian is Being Held Back by a Big Problem

    The young electric vehicle maker is trying to convince the world it has a future as doubts persist over its ability to mass-produce vehicles.

  • Good news for retirees and retirement savers — inflation may be working in your favor

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • BlackRock announces new bitcoin trust, sends small token up 35%

    BlackRock is launching a private bitcoin trust with Coinbase serving as the trust's custodian. The development also sent a tiny energy token up 35%.

  • Suze Orman Says 'Don't Be Stupid' -- Make This Investment

    On a recent podcast, Orman reiterated something she's been saying for weeks -- that now's a good time to invest in I bonds. The amount of interest they pay you correlates to inflation, so the interest you collect this year could be different than the interest you collect three years down the line.

  • My Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy and Hold for the Next 25 Years (and It's Not Even Close)

    The stock market sell-off has led to declining prices in excellent and poor companies alike. When uncertainty is high, it can be comforting to fall back on fundamentals. One tried and true long-term strategy is to invest in Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    The board of Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.55 on the...

  • These 3 Stocks Have Been Paying a Dividend Longer Than Any Other Public Company

    Originally known as Standard Oil in the 1800s, oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) offers the third-longest consecutive payout in America. The company began doling out dividends in 1882 and hasn't stopped since. While this certainly hurt oil majors, like ExxonMobil and drilling-focused energy stocks, ExxonMobil emerged relatively strong, thanks to its operating structure.

  • Time to Buy These Giant Tech Stocks as the Nasdaq Enters a Bull Market?

    The episode explores three stocks that operate in the broader world of technology--Adobe, Mastercard, and Microsoft--that run businesses poised to hold up well during the current economic slowdown and thrive for years to come.

  • China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders, underscoring how a downturn in consumer electronics demand is hurting the chip sector.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last Years‘Pharma Bro’ Martin