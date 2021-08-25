What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s (TSE:ATD.B) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD.B) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Alimentation Couche-Tard has a market capitalization of CA$56b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Alimentation Couche-Tard.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alimentation Couche-Tard?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Alimentation Couche-Tard. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Alimentation Couche-Tard's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Les Développements Orano inc. is the largest shareholder with 11% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.3% and 4.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Alimentation Couche-Tard

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth CA$3.2b. I sometimes take an interest in whether they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public holds a 42% stake in Alimentation Couche-Tard. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 18%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

