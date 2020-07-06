What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In APN Industria REIT's (ASX:ADI) Shares?

A look at the shareholders of APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of AU$498m, APN Industria REIT is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about APN Industria REIT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About APN Industria REIT?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in APN Industria REIT. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see APN Industria REIT's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in APN Industria REIT. Our data shows that Growthpoint Properties Australia Limited is the largest shareholder with 15% of shares outstanding. With 15% and 4.7% of the shares outstanding respectively, APN Property Group Limited and Legg Mason, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.