What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In APx Acquisition Corp. I's (NASDAQ:APXI) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$216m, APx Acquisition I is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about APx Acquisition I.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About APx Acquisition I?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

APx Acquisition I already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at APx Acquisition I's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 19% of APx Acquisition I. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. APx Cap Holdings I, LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. Fir Tree Capital Management LP is the second largest shareholder owning 6.9% of common stock, and Saba Capital Management, L.P. holds about 5.9% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of APx Acquisition I

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of APx Acquisition Corp. I in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It appears that the board holds about US$400k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$216m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 18% stake in APx Acquisition I. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 20%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

