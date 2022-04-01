What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Future Health ESG Corp.'s (NASDAQ:FHLT) Shares?

Every investor in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of US$247m, Future Health ESG is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Future Health ESG.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Future Health ESG?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Future Health ESG already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Future Health ESG's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 23% of Future Health ESG shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Barclays PLC Private Banking & Investment Banking Investment is the largest shareholder with 14% of shares outstanding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 7.9% of common stock, and Magnetar Capital, LLC holds about 7.8% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Bradley Bostic directly holds 6.5% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Future Health ESG

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Future Health ESG Corp.. Insiders have a US$34m stake in this US$247m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Future Health ESG. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Future Health ESG better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Future Health ESG you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

