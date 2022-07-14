What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC's (LON:HIK) Shares?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of UK£3.7b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

Check out our latest analysis for Hikma Pharmaceuticals

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hikma Pharmaceuticals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Hikma Pharmaceuticals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hikma Pharmaceuticals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Hikma Pharmaceuticals. The company's largest shareholder is Darhold Ltd., with ownership of 27%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.5% and 5.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Hikma Pharmaceuticals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own UK£83m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Hikma Pharmaceuticals. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 28%, of the Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Bitcoin drops sharply on more grim inflation news

    The outlook for Bitcoin "remains negative,” Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst at StoneX’s retail division City Index, tells Fortune.

  • Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 10 Stock Recommendations

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.

  • The 'Great Moderation' is over and inflation has triggered a new regime: BlackRock

    The past 35 years have been characterized by "The Great Moderation," a regime that is now over, according to BlackRock.

  • Chip Prices Are Plunging. What It Means for Nvidia, Intel, and AMD Stock.

    Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland cut price targets on Nvidia, AMD, and Intel stock, citing weakening demand for computers and graphics cards.

  • For Bitcoin Believers Musk and Saylor, a Reckoning Looms

    Elon Musk and Michael Saylor lead, respectively, Tesla and MicroStrategy, which bet big on the king of cryptocurrencies.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. On July 2, Tesla said second-quarter vehicle production rose 25% year over year.

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Launches Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, is launching its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties set to go live. Seven of the 14 rental homes are hitting the platform today and the remaining properties are expected to become available later in the week. The rental property investment platform allows individual investors to purchase shares of the single-family properties with inve

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JP Morgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Fed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation Scorcher

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials may debate a historic one percentage-point rate hike later this month after another searing inflation report piled pressure on the central bank to act.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Ti

  • Fund giants like Blackstone and Opendoor keep gobbling up homes even as mortgage rates rise — here's how small investors can lock in higher yields than the big money

    Priced out of the market? It's time to pivot.

  • Taiwanese iPhone Maker Arm Backs Top China Chipmaker After $9 Billion Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- A Shanghai-listed arm of Foxconn Technology Group acquired a stake in China’s top chipmaker during its $9 billion bailout, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of investments the Taiwanese-run firm has made in the mainland’s semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation Scorc

  • Bet on 3 Energy Stocks Poised to Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates

    High oil price is expected to have aided Devon Energy (DVN), Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) in Q2.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.