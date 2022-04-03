What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Innoviz Technologies Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Innoviz Technologies is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$493m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Innoviz Technologies.

View our latest analysis for Innoviz Technologies

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Innoviz Technologies?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Innoviz Technologies. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Innoviz Technologies' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 5.1% of Innoviz Technologies. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Magma Venture Partners is currently the largest shareholder, with 7.1% of shares outstanding. Vertex Ventures Israel is the second largest shareholder owning 5.8% of common stock, and Antara Capital LP holds about 5.1% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Omer Keilaf, the CEO has 4.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 24 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Innoviz Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Innoviz Technologies Ltd.. It has a market capitalization of just US$493m, and insiders have US$57m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 42% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 13%, private equity firms could influence the Innoviz Technologies board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Innoviz Technologies that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of DLH Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:DLHC ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Why Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Rose 11.1% and Hit an All-Time High in March

    Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Class B stock gained roughly 11.1% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, its Class A shares climbed roughly 9.8% in the month. Following an 8.8% pullback in February, the S&P 500 index climbed roughly 3.6% in the month, and Berkshire stock benefited from the positive market momentum.

  • Russia aims Ukraine disinformation at Spanish speakers

    Though Russia is the country that invaded its neighbor Ukraine, the Kremlin’s version relentlessly warns social media users across Latin America that the U.S. is the bigger problem. The article, originally posted in late February on Twitter by RT en Español, is intended for an audience half a world away from the fighting in Kyiv and Mariupol. As that war rages, Russia is launching falsehoods into the feeds of Spanish-speaking social media users in nations that already have long records of distrusting the U.S. The aim is to gain support in those countries for the Kremlin’s war and stoke opposition against America’s response.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Why You Shouldn't Invest $135,000 in Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Tesla

    Past performance is no guarantee of future results -- and in fact, I'd bet against history repeating itself.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • Down 65%, This Small-Cap Stock Could Be a Home Run for Patient Investors

    This is one of the most widely used platforms in the U.S., but its stock has yet to find much traction.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

    The S&P 500 is currently down 4% from its high, but the S&P 500 Information Technology Index -- which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500 -- is down 9%. In other words, the tech sector has underperformed the broader market over the last few months. Broadly speaking, tech stocks have actually beat the S&P 500 over the past one, three, five, and 10 years.

  • Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that legendary value investor Joel Greenblatt loves. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 5 Stocks. Joel Greenblatt, the chief of Gotham Asset Management, has had a storied career in the […]

  • 2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    A path-carving innovator and an evolving old guard are in the early stages of a massive market growth.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Warren Buffett said to never try to time stock picks perfectly, but if you do, attempt to "be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy." After the worst quarter for the S&P 500 since the first quarter of 2020, many top stocks are down significantly.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name, High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These well-known companies, which are yielding between 4% and 5.3%, are begging to be bought following the Nasdaq's 22% peak decline.

  • These 4 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Pay Dividends Monthly

    There are many stocks that pay dividends monthly, and investors might be interested in those that are providing annual yields keeping pace with the inflation rate of about 7%. Let's take a look at four real estate investments on the list that meet this tempting threshold: Armour Residential REIT (NYSE: ARR), Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK), Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD). All four are real estate investment trusts (REITs), a corporate structure that carries the obligation to pay out at least 90% of taxable income as dividends to shareholders.

  • Why This ETF Is My Number One Recommendation for New Investors

    There have been record numbers of new investors entering the market in the past two years, fueled by a variety of factors, not least of which is the greater ease and lower cost of doing so. According to a recent survey by Investing.com, 86% of new investors in 2021 plan to increase their stock holdings in 2022, not scared off by the fact the market has been down sharply since last November. Not overreacting to market volatility is indeed a good lesson already learned.

  • The IRS May Audit You if You Fall Into 1 of These 7 Categories

    As if filing taxes weren't enough of a headache, there's the constant worry about being chosen for a tax audit. And they don't always mean you'll owe more; some audits actually lead to a larger return, rather than a smaller one.

  • Is This Overlooked Stock a Buy After Its Dividend Hike?

    Dividend growth investors are arguably best-served by building a diversified portfolio of quality stocks in industries poised for promising future growth. Investors would have to look long and hard to find a stock that better fits this description than the small-cap medical devices stock LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT). Let's take a closer look at LeMaitre's fundamentals and valuation to decide.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    It's been a challenging past year for growth stock investors. The Federal Reserve's shift on monetary policy that'll see it get more aggressive with interest rate hikes, coupled with all of the major U.S. indexes pushing into correction territory during the first quarter, has weighed heavily on previously high-flying growth stocks. If you were to invest $300,000 into the following beaten-down growth stocks, there's a really good chance they can make you a millionaire by 2030, if not sooner.

  • Crazy Market Got You Spooked? Consider These 3 Tech Stocks We Just Bought

    Consider buying alongside these longtime investors with a trio of stocks that have all the ingredients to beat the market.