What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Metcash Limited's (ASX:MTS) Shares?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Metcash has a market capitalization of AU$4.3b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Metcash.

Check out our latest analysis for Metcash

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Metcash?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Metcash does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Metcash, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Metcash. Pendal Group Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. With 6.4% and 5.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Colonial First State Investments Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Metcash

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Metcash Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own AU$8.9m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 50% stake in Metcash. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Metcash has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s Severstal at Risk of Default Over Coupon Non-Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Bondholders of Russian steel and mining company Severstal PJSC are still awaiting overdue coupon payments on its dollar bond, raising the possibility of default as the firm’s grace period expires Monday.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Denies Cosmonauts’ Colors Signal SupportRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItUkraine Update: Zelenski

  • Tesla continues to dominate the U.S. Electric Car Market

    Tesla continues to dominate the U.S. electric car market by a large margin, despite price increases due to supply chain disruption and inflation.

  • Oscars: How Encanto composer Germaine Franco is smashing the glass ceiling

    The Latina composer on breaking down barriers in Hollywood and landing an Oscar nomination.

  • Kathy Griffin Said She Thinks Dave Chappelle Is "Just A Transphobic Guy" After Backlash Against His Netflix Special "The Closer"

    "I don't think Dave is running around harming gays."View Entire Post ›

  • China Put Can Be Game Changer for Stock Market After Global Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- When the week started, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts warned that China’s internet stocks were “uninvestable.” The world is in a different place now. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Denies Cosmonauts’ Colors Signal SupportRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks Are Russia’s ‘Only Chance’Following a str

  • Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the Fed will hike rates as high as 7% and tells investors to stick with stocks to protect against inflation

    Mobius told CNBC the Fed is likely to kick interest rates up much higher, "but that doesn't mean the stock market has to go down."

  • How a Columbia professor became the scourge of activist short sellers

    You may not have heard of Joshua Mitts, a young Columbia University professor who is making some powerful enemies on Wall Street. The 36-year-old securities law specialist has become an increasingly influential figure in the hot debate over activist short selling since publishing a 2018 analysis of trading data that suggested some players were manipulating the market. Interviews with 12 people familiar with his work and career, including Mitts himself and some of his toughest critics, shed light on how an academic little known outside his field just a few years ago has since taken center stage in the ugly feud between short sellers and the companies they target.

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • Down Over 50%, 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These businesses have fallen out of favor on Wall Street, but both could be big winners in the long run.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret not Buying on the Dip

    A more than 20% decline in the Nasdaq is your open invitation to buy these income stocks, which are yielding between 4% and 11.2%.

  • The Stock Market Just Had Its Best Week Since 2020. Enjoy It While It Lasts.

    The S&P 500 added 6% in what one strategist called a bear-market cease-fire rally. Don’t expect the good news—and high prices—to last.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...

  • Earn $3,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 3 Easy Steps

    One of the best ways to ensure you're comfortable in retirement is to put yourself in a position to have steady income coming in. While Social Security is a great supplement, for many people, it won't suffice as the primary income source. When done the right way, dividend income can play a huge role in your financial security in retirement.

  • Why NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Levels May not be Sustainable

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has made 94% returns from a year ago, and 438% from three years ago. While the company is growing, investors wonder if the stock has further upside. In this article, we will compare the market valuation with the current and future earnings for NVIDIA, and see if potential earnings match the value.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • Elon Musk Has Billions, but Still Took Out Mortgages. Here's Why

    Elon Musk has founded Tesla, SpaceX, and a number of other companies. In fact, Musk reportedly took out a combined total of $61 million in mortgages in 2018 for several properties in Bel Air and the Bay Area. This included $50 million in new mortgage debt, as well as a refinance loan that he used to repay a mortgage that he had used to purchase a property in 2017.

  • War Handcuffs Russian Central Bankers Watching Demise of Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRussia’s central bank has been relegated to the role of bit-pa

  • Foreclosures are on the rise. Here’s what that says about the housing market

    In January there was a seven-fold increase in foreclosure starts as compared to December, with roughly 33,000 loans referred to foreclosure, according to a report from mortgage data and analytics company Black Knight. What’s more, data from real estate data analytics firm ATTOM Data Solutions revealed that lenders repossessed 2,634 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in February 2022, which is an increase of 70% from last year (though it’s still down 45% from last month). What do these foreclosures say about the housing market?

  • Why This Could Be a Great Stock for Income Investors

    In the midst of volatile equity markets, growth stocks tend to underperform the broader market. For example, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has slumped 14% year to date. The steadier counterpart to growth stocks are value stocks, which often outperform growth stocks in uncertain times.

  • Why Burger King locations are still open in Russia

    Burger King's parent company, Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International, says it has tried to suspend operations in Russia, but the local operator has refused to comply.