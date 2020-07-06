What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Ninety One Group's (LON:N91) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in Ninety One Group (LON:N91) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Ninety One Group has a market capitalization of UK£2.0b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Ninety One Group.

LSE:N91 Ownership Breakdown July 6th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ninety One Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Ninety One Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Ninety One Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

LSE:N91 Earnings and Revenue Growth July 6th 2020 More

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Ninety One Group. Ninety One UK Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 30% of shares outstanding. With 5.5% and 3.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Public Investment Corporation Limited and Allan Gray Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.