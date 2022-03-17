What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.'s (LON:PPHC) Shares?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Public Policy Holding Company is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of UK£152m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Public Policy Holding Company.

Check out our latest analysis for Public Policy Holding Company

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Public Policy Holding Company?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Public Policy Holding Company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Public Policy Holding Company's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Public Policy Holding Company is not owned by hedge funds. The Alpine Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 12% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 7.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that George Hall, the CEO has 5.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Public Policy Holding Company

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a UK£80m stake in this UK£152m business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 27% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 12%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Public Policy Holding Company better, we need to consider many other factors.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • What You Need To Know About Anglo Asian Mining PLC's (LON:AAZ) Investor Composition

    Every investor in Anglo Asian Mining PLC ( LON:AAZ ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • Is DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) Popular Amongst Insiders?

    The big shareholder groups in DGO Gold Limited ( ASX:DGO ) have power over the company. Large companies usually have...

  • Worried About the Stock Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

    There's a lot of uncertainty in the world right now, and many investors are concerned about what that may mean for the stock market. The stock market has faced countless corrections and crashes over the decades, and it's managed to recover from even the most severe ones. This is why Warren Buffett suggests maintaining a long-term outlook when investing.

  • The stock market is poised for a prolonged sell-off later this year after a brief rally driven by seasonal trends, Stifel says

    "Every measure we have shows 0% return the next decade" for the S&P 500, Stifel said, pointing to current valuations and equity ownership levels.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    With growth stocks getting clobbered lately, Cathie Wood's hyper-growth-focused Ark Innovation ETF has been under pressure. The multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that growth stocks could continue to see bumpy trading in the near term, but long-term investors may be able to score massive wins by following Wood's lead on some recent moves. Here's a look at three stocks recently purchased in the Ark Innovation ETF that stand out as worthwhile buys right now.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Swimming in Cash

    As a general rule, a high dividend yield is often a warning sign that a company is experiencing significant trouble of some kind. Take Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY), for instance. It has an unusual dividend policy that makes its yield look inflated, but all is not as it appears and the current inflationary environment is actually one in which the company is best set to compete.

  • Did the Fed Just Give an All-Clear to the Stock Market?

    The stock market moved sharply higher on Wednesday, with only a brief hiccup in the hour surrounding the latest decision from the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) powered higher by the greatest amount, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) also had large advances. It took some time for investors to parse through the impact of the Fed's latest decision.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    You can probably thank investment bank Cowen for that. Nvidia's incredible shrinking stock price -- down 25% since the start of this year -- gives investors an opportunity to buy one of the strongest plays on the metaverse on the cheap, argues Cowen in a new report covered by StreetInsider.com today. The metaverse today may be a concept in its infancy.

  • Oil suffers ‘spectacular’ collapse, enters bear market just 5 days after settling at nearly 14-year highs

    U.S. and global benchmark crude oil entered a bear market on Tuesday, just five trading days after they settled at their highest prices since 2008.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...

  • Apple (AAPL) is Expected To Launch iPhone 14 in Four Variants

    Apple (AAPL) has four new models lined up to be launched in the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to contribute to increasing sales figure in fiscal 2022.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • AMC stuns investors with investment in gold and silver mine as it puts $1.8 billion war chest to work

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surprised investors Tuesday with the news of an investment in a gold and silver mine that is well outside of its core cinema business.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Potter’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. Leonard A. Potter is […]

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report. Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks.

  • Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    There are plenty of undervalued stocks on the market these days. On top of the broader market's downswing, data storage giant Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) recently had to halt production in two major manufacturing hubs for a couple of weeks. Western Digital's stock is found at the bottom of Wall Street's bargain bin, and it looks like a no-brainer buy right now.

  • Top investors dump stocks — why that might mean you should buy

    Well, here’s some cheerful news for all of us with a retirement portfolio: The geniuses running the world’s biggest investment funds have panicked and have bailed out of the market. If that’s not a good argument for buying stocks, I don’t know what is. According to the latest monthly Global Fund Manager survey from Bank of America, the big money crowd stampeded for the market exits right after Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Dow jumps nearly 600 points, U.S. stocks close sharply higher as oil prices fall with Fed decision ahead

    U.S. stocks end sharply higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapping three-day losing streaks, after a smaller-than-expected rise in a measure of wholesale inflation and a slump in oil prices which had earlier soared on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • How details on shrinking Fed’s almost $9 trillion balance sheet might shake up markets more than a rate hike on Wednesday

    B. of A. strategists Mark Cabana and Katie Craig are among those who see the likelihood that policy makers could produce new balance-sheet details this week.