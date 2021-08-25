What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.'s (NYSE:SFBS) Shares?

The big shareholder groups in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$3.9b, ServisFirst Bancshares is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ServisFirst Bancshares.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ServisFirst Bancshares?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that ServisFirst Bancshares does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of ServisFirst Bancshares, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ServisFirst Bancshares. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 13% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 9.5% of common stock, and Michael Fuller holds about 4.8% of the company stock. Michael Fuller, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, CEO Thomas Broughton is the owner of 2.2% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 13 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of ServisFirst Bancshares

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$584m stake in this US$3.9b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 24% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ServisFirst Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - ServisFirst Bancshares has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

