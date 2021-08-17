What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II's (NASDAQ:SPKB) Shares?

If you want to know who really controls Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$338m, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II. Our data shows that Silver Spike Capital LLC is the largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 3.6% and 3.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 21 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 58% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

