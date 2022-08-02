What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Summit Financial Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares?

Simply Wall St
·5 min read

A look at the shareholders of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Summit Financial Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$385m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Summit Financial Group.

View our latest analysis for Summit Financial Group

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Summit Financial Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Summit Financial Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Summit Financial Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Summit Financial Group. The company's largest shareholder is Castle Creek Capital LLC, with ownership of 5.8%. With 5.4% and 4.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, BlackRock, Inc. and Gary Hinkle are the second and third largest shareholders. Gary Hinkle, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, CEO H. Maddy is the owner of 0.9% of the company's shares.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Summit Financial Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Summit Financial Group, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$385m, and insiders have US$49m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 51% stake in Summit Financial Group, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 5.8%, private equity firms could influence the Summit Financial Group board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Summit Financial Group that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Exxon Mobil Eyes Flat Production, Increased Dividends and Share Buybacks

    Despite Exxon Mobil’s pledge to return approximately $30 billion via share repurchases and a nearly equivalent amount via dividends in 2022, some analysts highlighted at least one issue with the oil major’s plans.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify

    Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    These healthcare stocks could help you retire early, offering impressive margins and promising growth potential.

  • Advanced Micro Devices Q2 Earnings Expected to Soar

    Our preview of the upcoming week's earnings reports includes Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Block (SQ) and DraftKings (DKNG).

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Growth stocks took a beating over the past year or so, as rising interest rates and recession fears eliminated investor risk tolerance. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the darlings of the pandemic bull market. Its price-to-sales ratio peaked close to 35, and its forward  price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio swelled to 75.

  • Just How Rich Do You Have to Be to Need Wealth Management?

    Wealth managers help set and reach goals for financial needs. Here's a breakdown of wealth management services and examples of when you will need them.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

    In this article, we discuss 15 dividend stocks for passive income. You can skip our detailed discussion on dividend income and dividend stocks’ performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income. With growing inflation and recession risks this year, investors are piling up on dividend stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), […]

  • Boeing 787 deliveries could mean a $17 billion windfall: Morgan Stanley

    Boeing is nearing a much-needed win on the 787.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • Benzinga CEO Predicts $1B In Cannabis Deals Closing In Just 2 Days In September: Find Out Where And How!

    “We’ve run our numbers and estimate that roughly $1 billion in deals will be closed on September 13 and 14 in Chicago. You’ve never seen anything like this,” says Chief Zinger Jason Raznick, talking about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, taking place at the Palmer House Hotel. Raznick isn’t messing around. Billions of dollars in deals have been closed at the 14 prior Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences. But, how can $1 billion in deal volume happen in just two days in a capit

  • Intel CEO: 'This is a time for a bit of austerity'

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger details several actions he has taken to put the company on a better profitability track.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Royal Caribbean Stock Tumbles on $900 Million Notes Offering

    Royal Caribbean Group stock tumbled after the company said it had started a $900 million private bond offering to restructure some of its short-term debt. “The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing near-term maturities of convertible bonds with new longer-term convertible bonds in a manner which is non-dilutive to shareholders,” said Naftali Holtz, chief financial officer of Royal Caribbean (ticker: RCL ) in a press release. In addition, the company will grant initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $135 million principal amount of convertible notes.

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • ‘I have watched my accounts drop by 22%.’ My financial adviser has usually ‘done well’ but now it feels like he’s not making enough adjustments in this tough market given that I’m losing ‘large chunks’ of money. What’s my move?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Question: I have had a financial advisor with a national firm for more than a decade.