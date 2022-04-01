What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In Townsquare Media, Inc.'s (NYSE:TSQ) Shares?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The big shareholder groups in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of US$220m, Townsquare Media is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Townsquare Media.

Check out our latest analysis for Townsquare Media

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Townsquare Media?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Townsquare Media. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Townsquare Media, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Townsquare Media is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., with ownership of 19%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 14% and 5.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Bill Wilson directly holds 2.6% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Townsquare Media

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Townsquare Media, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$220m, and insiders have US$22m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Townsquare Media. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 19% of Townsquare Media. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Townsquare Media better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Townsquare Media (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Owning Secular Growth Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    One key to market success is learning to recognize trends, overall directions that stocks are taking, and then riding those trends towards profitable returns. Sometimes, that task is easy; for instance, the five years from 2017 through the end of 2021 saw a prolonged run on generally increasing values. Sometimes, it’s more difficult; take a look at the charts for 2022 year-to-date and you’ll quickly see that there is no long-term direction of movement here. CNBC's Jim Cramer, however, believes t

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • Raymond James: Buy These 2 Big Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Yield

    Measuring and gauging the stock market's value is key to an investor’s strategy. Right now, it’s clear that the market is in the midst of a shift, that last year’s sustained run of gains has ended, that this year, which started with sharp losses and increased volatility, will be something different. Covering the market for investment firm Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt writes: “We are seeing a substantial rally in growth broadly in the last two weeks, and it is still unclear if this is

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Why You Should Buy Now and Hold This #1 (Strong Buy) Oils and Energy Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's always good to keep an eye on the transaction reports that Cathie Wood puts out every trading day. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hasn't been doing a lot of buying as her growth stocks are rallying, making her handful of purchases stand out. 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are three of the stocks that Ark Invest bought on Wednesday.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Friday

    What happened Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:55 p.m. ET. In the absence of any other news on Nvidia stock per se, it appears today's drop is tied to a Yahoo! Finance column that may have spooked investors.

  • This Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrat Might Be the Safest Stock on the Planet

    Stock market volatility has eased up just a bit as investors digest interest rate increases and growth stocks begin to rebound off the lows. Most folks know Caterpillar for its earth-moving equipment, mainly in the construction industry. Exposure to the construction, oil and gas, agriculture, and mining sectors makes Caterpillar one of the best-positioned businesses in today's economy.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e

  • So, your stock portfolio is down 5% this year? Congratulations, you’re an investing genius

    It was the worst quarter for stocks since Q1 2020.

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Why Citibank left India

    FirstRand, Barclays, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, too, have taken a step back.

  • Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Are Good Buys During a Bear Market

    The one thing that's certain in the stock market is uncertainty. If you're a long-term investor, the day-to-day fluctuations in stock prices shouldn't faze you, but there are ways to still make money, even during bear markets. One way is to own dividend stocks.

  • Intel CEO Gelsinger’s reaps near-$180 million windfall from ‘significant magnitude’ of new-hire awards

    Pat Gelsinger took in total compensation of $178.6 million in 2021, for ten-and-a-half months of work as Intel's CEO

  • Nio deliveries reach a quarterly record of nearly 25,800 EVs in Q1, stock surges

    Shares of Nio Inc. climbed 5.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the China-based electric vehicle maker benefited from a broad rally in Chinese ADRs and after the company reported vehicle delivery data. The company said it delivered 9,985 vehicles in March, up 37.6% from the same period a year ago. The deliveries included 163 ET7s, the company's premium smart electric sedan that started being delivered on March 28. In the first quarter, NIO deliveries grew 28.5% from a year ago to a quarterly rec

  • The Easiest 5% Dividend Yield You May Ever Find

    Dividends are such a valuable financial tool; they can be reinvested to boost your investment returns, or you can use them to pay your bills and living expenses without selling any of your stock. Dividends come in all shapes and sizes, and U.S. telecom company Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) happens to offer a big one. Verizon is among a small group of companies that control the telecommunications industry in the United States.

  • I’ve always pounded the table on revolutionary companies. Now I’ve found myself buying Intel’s stock

    Intel is a company that is probably about to take market share for the first time in at least half a decade in the world’s most important technology industry: computer chips. The semiconductor industry is facing a potential decade-long supply-constraint problem that this company can fix, giving it a potential trillion-dollar side business along with maybe another one or two.

  • Bitcoin nears full supply with 19 million coin milestone

    Bitcoin hit a milestone today that gets the world ever closer to the moment when the final new bitcoin will enter the world — the supply of coins broke 19 million.Why it matters: Bitcoin was created to be money with a fixed supply that no one can change. It launched amidst The Great Recession, when governments were issuing lots of new money to help ease the economic pain.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFuture avid bitcoiners bel

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The benchmark S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average both dipped by more than 10% from their all-time highs, while the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite tumbled as much as 22%, which briefly placed it in a bear market. It's been equally challenging for the Nasdaq 100, an index comprised of 100 of the largest nonfinancial stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange. Earlier this month, the Nasdaq 100 entered its first bear market in two years.