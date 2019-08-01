What Kind Of Shareholders Own ADF Foods Limited (NSE:ADFFOODS)?

A look at the shareholders of ADF Foods Limited (NSE:ADFFOODS) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

ADF Foods is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹4.9b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ADFFOODS.

See our latest analysis for ADF Foods

NSEI:ADFFOODS Ownership Summary, August 1st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ADF Foods?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 20% of ADF Foods. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see ADF Foods's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NSEI:ADFFOODS Income Statement, August 1st 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ADF Foods. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of ADF Foods

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.