What Kind Of Shareholders Own Aegis Logistics Limited (NSE:AEGISLOG)?

Every investor in Aegis Logistics Limited (NSE:AEGISLOG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of ₹68b, Aegis Logistics is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AEGISLOG.

See our latest analysis for Aegis Logistics

NSEI:AEGISLOG Ownership Summary, August 20th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aegis Logistics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Aegis Logistics does have institutional investors; and they hold 13% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Aegis Logistics, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:AEGISLOG Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Aegis Logistics. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Aegis Logistics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Aegis Logistics Limited. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It seems the board members have no more than ₹171k worth of shares in the ₹68b company. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.