What Kind Of Shareholders Own Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:AMHC)?

If you want to know who really controls Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:AMHC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$128m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 6.9% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Amplitude Healthcare Holdings Llc with 20% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.9% and 4.8%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.