What Kind Of Shareholders Own Anglo American plc (LON:AAL)?

The big shareholder groups in Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of UK£23b, Anglo American is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AAL.

LSE:AAL Ownership Summary, August 25th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Anglo American?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Anglo American already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 54% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Anglo American's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

LSE:AAL Income Statement, August 25th 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Anglo American. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Anglo American

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.