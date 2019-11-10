What Kind Of Shareholders Own Aumann AG (ETR:AAG)?

A look at the shareholders of Aumann AG (ETR:AAG) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of €185m, Aumann is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AAG.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aumann?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Aumann does have institutional investors; and they hold 38% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Aumann, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Aumann. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Aumann

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Aumann AG. As individuals, the insiders collectively own €5.3m worth of the €185m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.