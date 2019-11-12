What Kind Of Shareholders Own B.L. Kashyap and Sons Limited (NSE:BLKASHYAP)?

The big shareholder groups in B.L. Kashyap and Sons Limited (NSE:BLKASHYAP) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

B.L. Kashyap and Sons is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹2.5b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BLKASHYAP.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About B.L. Kashyap and Sons?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

B.L. Kashyap and Sons already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 12% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at B.L. Kashyap and Sons's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

B.L. Kashyap and Sons is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of B.L. Kashyap and Sons

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.