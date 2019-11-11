What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bharat Wire Ropes Limited (NSE:BHARATWIRE)?

The big shareholder groups in Bharat Wire Ropes Limited (NSE:BHARATWIRE) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Bharat Wire Ropes is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹1.4b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BHARATWIRE.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bharat Wire Ropes?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Bharat Wire Ropes does have institutional investors; and they hold 6.1% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Bharat Wire Ropes's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Bharat Wire Ropes. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Bharat Wire Ropes

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.