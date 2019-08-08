What Kind Of Shareholders Own BigDish Plc (LON:DISH)?

A look at the shareholders of BigDish Plc (LON:DISH) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

BigDish is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of UK£11m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about DISH.

Check out our latest analysis for BigDish

LSE:DISH Ownership Summary, August 8th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BigDish?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. BigDish might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

LSE:DISH Income Statement, August 8th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in BigDish. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of BigDish

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.