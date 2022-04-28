What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH)?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of AU$343m, Bigtincan Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Bigtincan Holdings.

See our latest analysis for Bigtincan Holdings

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bigtincan Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bigtincan Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Bigtincan Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It looks like hedge funds own 21% of Bigtincan Holdings shares. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. SQN Investors LP is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 16 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Bigtincan Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Bigtincan Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$343m, and insiders have AU$4.0m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 57% of Bigtincan Holdings shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Bigtincan Holdings (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry applauds Elon Musk's Twitter purchase — and sees shades of the Great Crash of 1929 in the recent stock-market tumble

    Burry cheered the Tesla CEO's deal to take Twitter private, and highlighted the remarkable optimism on Wall Street during the stock-market crash of 1929.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Tata's Air India proposes to buy AirAsia India

    Tata Group-owned Air India has proposed to buy the entire equity share capital of low cost carrier AirAsia India, in which Tata has a majority stake, to merge into a single airline, according to an application with India's competition commission. The autos-to-steel conglomerate bought state-run carrier Air India in a $2.4 billion equity-and-debt deal, regaining ownership of what used to be India's flagship carrier after nearly 70 years. Tata Sons has an 83.67% stake in AirAsia India.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits can certainly excite investors. For instance, metrics like revenue growth and market opportunity are much more important. With that in mind, here are two supercharged growth stocks worth buying right now.

  • QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    Recently, investors have been shunning more speculative growth stocks. Significant sales for QuantumScape are still years away.

  • The bond market has crashed. Why one strategist says embrace the pain and get back in.

    The bond market has seen its biggest drawdown since the 1980s -- and one strategist says now is the time to get back in.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    I don't buy and sell stocks very often, but the last name I added was Clorox -- and I still like it.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency With 5,400% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood has never shied away from bold predictions. In 2018, she put a price target on Tesla that implied a $672 billion market cap. In fact, a recent report from Ark Invest suggests that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could achieve a valuation of more than $20 trillion in the next 10 years.

  • Apollo Throws Struggling Carvana $1.6 Billion Junk-Bond Lifeline

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. tossed a lifeline to Carvana Co. by offering to buy roughly half of a struggling junk-bond sale that will help the used-car retailer fund an acquisition and make new investments.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spec

  • These 2 Stocks Carry a Lot of Risk, but Their Upside Is Huge

    Stocks with huge growth potential usually come with additional risk. Stock valuations usually reflect potential gains, but companies with fantastic upside potential usually face tons of uncertainty. Every investor needs to figure out their ideal balance of risk and reward and allocate accordingly.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Canadian pot stocks became investors' favorite at one point as the industry boomed after Canada legalized cannabis. At this point, the U.S. pot stocks' performances are not reflecting how outstanding these companies are. The reason Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) grew from a small medical cannabis company to now owning 162 dispensaries in 11 states is because of its focus on its roots.