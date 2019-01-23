What Kind Of Shareholders Own CapitaLand Commercial Trust (SGX:C61U)?

The big shareholder groups in CapitaLand Commercial Trust (SGX:C61U) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of S$6.9b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about C61U.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CapitaLand Commercial Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that CapitaLand Commercial Trust does have institutional investors; and they hold 29% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see CapitaLand Commercial Trust’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of CapitaLand Commercial Trust

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.