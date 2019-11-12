What Kind Of Shareholders Own Century Extrusions Limited (NSE:CENTEXT)?

If you want to know who really controls Century Extrusions Limited (NSE:CENTEXT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Century Extrusions is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹234m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CENTEXT.

NSEI:CENTEXT Ownership Summary, November 12th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Century Extrusions?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Century Extrusions already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 9.3% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Century Extrusions, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:CENTEXT Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Century Extrusions. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Century Extrusions

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.