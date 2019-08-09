What Kind Of Shareholders Own China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:379)?

A look at the shareholders of China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:379) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$203m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 379.

Check out our latest analysis for China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group

SEHK:379 Ownership Summary, August 9th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 30% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:379 Income Statement, August 9th 2019 More

China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of China Ever Grand Financial Leasing Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.