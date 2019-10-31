What Kind Of Shareholders Own Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)?

The big shareholder groups in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Citizens & Northern is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$353m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CZNC.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Citizens & Northern?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Citizens & Northern does have institutional investors; and they hold 28% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Citizens & Northern, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Citizens & Northern. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Citizens & Northern

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.