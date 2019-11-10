What Kind Of Shareholders Own Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)?

Every investor in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Civista Bancshares is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$352m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about CIVB.

Check out our latest analysis for Civista Bancshares

NasdaqCM:CIVB Ownership Summary, November 10th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Civista Bancshares?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Civista Bancshares does have institutional investors; and they hold 58% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Civista Bancshares, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:CIVB Income Statement, November 10th 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Civista Bancshares. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Civista Bancshares

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.