What Kind Of Shareholders Own Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited (HKG:1828)?

If you want to know who really controls Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited (HKG:1828), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Dah Chong Hong Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$4.6b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 1828.

See our latest analysis for Dah Chong Hong Holdings

SEHK:1828 Ownership Summary, August 5th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dah Chong Hong Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Dah Chong Hong Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.4% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Dah Chong Hong Holdings's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:1828 Income Statement, August 5th 2019 More

Dah Chong Hong Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Dah Chong Hong Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited in their own names. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It seems the board members have no more than HK$3.6m worth of shares in the HK$4.6b company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.